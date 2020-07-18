Conway Corp. Information Risk and Compliance Administrator Jerry Stewart has successfully completed on-line training and the examination to earn the certification of Certified Information Systems Auditor.
The training and certification are sponsored by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), a global nonprofit association focused on information technology (IT) governance.
Stewart joined Conway Corp. in August 2007. He began his career as a Linux Systems Analyst and has been in his current role since December 2018.
