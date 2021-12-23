Conway Corp Information Systems Administrator Ryan Tucker has successfully completed training and the examination necessary to earn the certification of Apple Certified Support Professional.
The ACSP certification is for professionals who manage networks or provide technical support for Mac users. ACSP certification verifies an understanding of macOS core functionality and the ability to configure key services, perform basic troubleshooting and support multiple Mac users.
Tucker joined Conway Corp in 2008 as a video encoder/production coordinator and has been in his current role since June 2021.
