Conway Corp Safety and Emergency Management Director Tony Van Pelt has earned the credential of Certified Utility Safety Professional (CUSP) with an endorsement in electric transmission and distribution from the Utility Safety & Ops Leadership Network.
Van Pelt successfully earned the green level certification, the highest available, that establishes him in the industry as a utility safety professional.
“Because safety is a priority and not an afterthought at Conway Corp, we believe having employees in safety leadership roles work to achieve benchmarks like CUSP are essential to our success as a corporate citizen,” Chief Financial Officer Tracy Moore said. “Tony’s experience in various disciplines makes him uniquely qualified to head our Safety Department.”
Van Pelt began working for Conway Corp in August 1985 as a Groundman in the Electric department.
He spent four years as a groundman and seven years as a lineman before moving to the role of System Designer in the Engineering Department, where he worked until the promotion to his current role in 2018.
