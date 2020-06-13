Conway Corp recently presented four Conway High School seniors with $500 scholarships for their performance in the classroom and in their individual competitive arenas.
Adrienne Robinson was named the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She is a four-year letter winner in swim and finished with a GPA of 4.537. Robinson will attend the University of Alabama.
Ethan Marotte, a four-year letterman in swim, finished his high school career with a GPA of 4.4314 and was named the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. Marotte will attend Swarthmore College.
Sara Holman was selected by Conway High coaches as the Ruth Doyle Award winner as the outstanding female athlete. She earned letters in track, cross country and swim each year of her four year high school career. In track and cross country she earned multiple all conference and all state selections and will be competing in both sports collegiately for the University of Central Arkansas.
The outstanding male athlete of the year, the Frank E. Robins Award, was presented to Reed Hughes following a vote of coaches at Conway High. He is a three-year letterman on both the Wampus Cat football and baseball teams. In football he was twice selected all conference and all state and in his senior season led the state of Arkansas in tackles. He will be continuing his career in football at Auburn University.
“Promoting education has been important to Conway Corp since the beginning of our company,” said Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll. “We are proud of the academic achievements of these students and are pleased to provide scholarships to help further their education.”
Conway Corp has been providing scholarships to Wampus Cat senior student-athletes since 2001 and has awarded more than $25,000.
