Conway Corp Telecom Business Class Services Technician 3 Wesley Manion has earned the Voice Over Internet Protocol Specialist (VoIP) certification from the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) after completing required coursework and a final exam.
The VoIP certification provides a comprehensive study of the key elements and components of VoIP technology including the core fundamentals of installation, troubleshooting and network design.
