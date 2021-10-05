Conway Corp is celebrating Public Power Week this week along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.
“This year, we especially celebrate the employees of Conway Corp – the people behind public power,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “They work tirelessly to keep our community up and running 24 hours a day seven days a week and we’re proud to have served Conway since 1929.”
Public Power Week is an annual national observance coordinated by the American Public Power Association (APPA).
The APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. It advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations. Its members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging citizens and instilling pride in community-owned power.
More at www.Public Power.org.
