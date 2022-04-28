Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll has been named a Cablefax 100 honoree by Cablefax Magazine for the third consecutive year.
The publication provides coverage of business developments affecting the cable, broadband and digital markets. Cablefax’s annual list salutes and ranks the most influential executives whose leadership continues to advance and elevate our industry.
Conway Corp has long been recognized as an industry leader, and Carroll and his team are building on Conway Corp’s history of providing reliable and innovative services.
In the magazine, the Cablefax editors named Carroll “The Solution Finder” and said: “Carroll’s proactive response to the pandemic didn’t stop him from launching ConwayCorpTV, managing a WiFi solution with Plume or rolling out residential fiber.”
Carroll has been with Conway Corp for 24 years, serving as chief financial officer prior to being named CEO in 2017.
