Bret Carroll, Conway Corp CEO, was presented with the Wendell Woody Pathfinder award from the Mid-America Cable Telecommunications Association (MACTA) at the Mid-America Cable Show, held virtually earlier this month.
Established in 1997, the award recognizes an elite group of cable industry professionals who actively participated for at least 20 years and made a significant impact on the industry during that time. New members must be nominated by a Pathfinder from a different company and be endorsed by a Pathfinder not associated with their company.
Carroll has been with Conway Corp for 23 years, first serving as the Chief Financial Officer and now as CEO for the past four years.
(0) comments
