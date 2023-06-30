Conway Corporation continued working through the day and night over the past few days working to restore power to the thousands of Conway residents who were without power after the historic Sunday storms.
At the height of the storm on Sunday, which Conway Corp says was more severe than the historic ice storm of 2000, there were a reported 8,000 or so customers without power.
By Tuesday, there were still 1,500 Conway residents without power, but as of Thursday afternoon, only 22 customers remained without electricity with Conway Corp crews still working to assess each location individually to perform restoration work.
“The good news is we’re close, but we’ve also entered the most time-intensive phase of power restoration,” Conway Corp said on its Facebook page for its 9:30 a.m. update on Thursday. “If you are still without power, please check to see if your electric meter is damaged. With the severe winds, it’s possible the meter can or meter became detached from your house.”
A large portion of the customers still without power by Thursday morning were in the Arkansas/Broadview area where the damage from the storms were the most severe.
Throughout the entire week, Conway Corp had the assistance of crews from the City of Conway as well as the cities of Bentonville, Benton and Paragould to help restore power.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.