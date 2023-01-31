Conway Corp Business Solutions Account Executive Darrell Yates was among 48 individuals awarded graduation certificates during the graduation of the 2022 class of the Conway Area Leadership Institute (CALI) at the University of Central Arkansas McCastlain Hall Ballroom.
CALI is a program that prepares emerging leaders to serve the Conway community through curriculum inspired by Conway2025, a long-range strategic plan developed by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce with the input of more than 1,400 area residents.
