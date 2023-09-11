Conway Corp employee wins big at SCTE Cable Games

Conway Corp Lead Telecom Maintenance Technician Brent Garren won first place overall at last month’s Cable Games and Golf Tournament Vendor Day, sponsored by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.
His win secured an invitation to compete against technicians around the nation at the 2024 SCTE-EXPO in Atlanta, Georgia. He won two third place medals, one second place medal and three first place medals.
“Brent is certainly of great value to Conway Corp and to our customers,” Telecommunication Systems Manager Tommy Nolen said, per a news release issued by Conway Corp on Monday. “His overall win for the games, beating out several other broadband and fiber optic providers, is evidence of the skill set and commitment he has for excellence.”
The SCTE Razorback Chapter, comprised of cable and broadband partners from around Arkansas, competed in different games which displayed their broad skill sets.
Fiber Optic Splicing – Tests the speed and accuracy of splicing fiber optics.
Optical Time Domain Reflectometer Reading Testing – Tests and finds faults on the fiber system.
Metallic Time Domain Reflectometer Reading Testing – Tests and finds faults on coaxial cable system.
Meter Reading – Troubleshoots and quantifies signals on coaxial systems.
Hardline Splicing – Tests speed and accuracy of skill sets for hard line coaxial cable.
Jeopardy – Tests industry knowledge and proficiencies.
In addition to Brent’s overall win, three additional employees represented Conway Corp. Lead Telecom Trouble Technician Brian Robinson placed third in Jeopardy. Telecom Installer Technician 3 Lane McNew placed third in Meter Reading. Telecom Trouble Technician 2 Jake Stewart competed in the games as well.
