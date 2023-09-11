Conway Corp employee wins big at SCTE Cable Games

Telecom Maintenance Technician Brent Garren (middle) poses with technicians from Ritter Communications and Fidelity after his overall win at the SCTE Cable Games last month.

 Submitted photo

Conway Corp Lead Telecom Maintenance Technician Brent Garren won first place overall at last month’s Cable Games and Golf Tournament Vendor Day, sponsored by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.

His win secured an invitation to compete against technicians around the nation at the 2024 SCTE-EXPO in Atlanta, Georgia. He won two third place medals, one second place medal and three first place medals.

