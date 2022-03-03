Conway Corp Electric Department employees Trey Brown and Paul Langley were promoted to Journeyman Lineman recently after successfully completing a four-year apprentice program through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.
The program requires classroom, correspondence and hands-on training with monthly and annual exams on electric curriculum including overhead and underground systems; safety; pole climbing, installing and mounting; conductors, transformers and substations and equipment operation.
The pair were required to attend hands-on immersion skills training workshops including a week-long session for pole climbing, pole top rescue and bucket truck operation. Workshops included the fundamentals and experience necessary to qualify lineworkers in pole climbing as well as bucket truck essentials.
Having completed the program, they logged more than 7,200 hours of on-the-job training and are now certified United States Department of Labor Power Journeyman Linemen. Their commitment to the intensive program helps give Conway Corp the ability to provide a high-level of dependable electric service.
“Conway Corp has been recognized by the American Public Power Association with the Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation because of dedicated and highly-trained employees like Trey and Paul,” CEO Bret Carroll said.
“The RP3 designation recognizes Conway Corp as one of the best electric providers in the nation for consistently providing Conway residents with the highest degree of reliable and safe electric service.”
Brown’s career with Conway Corp began in August 2015 and Langley started with the company in April 2014. Both began their careers as Groundman and entered the apprentice program in February 2018.
