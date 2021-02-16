UPDATE From Conway Corp at 9:25 p.m.: "Controlled outages have stopped for the evening and all power has been restored."
Earlier: Conway Corp began controlled outages Tuesday evening at the request of its power supply reliability partner, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator. Outages are anticipated to last approximately 30 minutes.
