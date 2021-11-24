Conway Corp’s marketing division was recently honored with four MIDI Awards at the 2021 Mid-America Cable Show held virtually.
Conway Corp’s video production and local programming department was recognized with three awards. Senior Production Coordinator Wayne Bailey and host Ashley Mann were honored for their program “Breathe Yoga” in the Community Program: Series category.
Bailey, Production Coordinator Ashtyn Brown and Senior Programming Coordinator Ryan Tucker were selected as winners in the Community Programming: Single Program category for the Conway High School Virtual Graduation produced for students and families choosing not to attend an in-person graduation.
The department was also selected the winner in the Cable Advertising: Self Promotion category for its entry in the American Public Power Associations’ Virtual Lineman Rodeo. This video was also honored with the 2021 Best of Show MIDI Award.
Conway Corp’s marketing and communications department, led by Manager Beth McCullough Jimmerson, was also recognized with a MIDI for its campaign to launch and promote ConwayCorpTV. In 2021, Conway Corp brought movies, shows, live sports, local programming and more directly to the streaming devices of its customers with the launch of ConwayCorpTV.
The Mid-America Cable Association is an industry association formed in 1958 to help telecommunication providers promote technical excellence, superior customer service, exemplary marketing and student scholarship. It includes cable telecommunications system operators in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas and Texas, and Conway Corp was competing with systems of 10,001-50,000 cable subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.