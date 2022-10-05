Conway Corp honored at Mid-America Cable Show

Conway Corp’s marketing division was recently honored with four MIDI Awards at the 2022 Mid-America Cable Show held in Tulsa, Okla., Conway Corp announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Tuesday.
Conway Corp Production Coordinator Ashtyn Brown was honored twice for a video she produced for the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County. The video was selected as winner in the Community Programming: Single Program category as well as chosen Best in Show.
Brown, along with the rest of Conway Corp’s Video Production and Local Programming department; Manager Jeff Matthews, Senior Production Coordinator Wayne Bailey and Production Coordinator Javan Massey, were honored for their program “Here & There” in the Community Program: Series category.
Massey was named winner in the Cable Advertising: Self-Promotion category for a video she created to alert the community about scammers in Conway attempting to take advantage of Conway Corp customers.
The Mid-America Cable Association is an industry association formed in 1958 to help telecommunication providers promote technical excellence, superior customer service, exemplary marketing and student scholarship. It includes cable telecommunications system operators in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas and Texas, and Conway Corp was competing with systems of 10,001-50,000 cable subscribers.
