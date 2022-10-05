Conway Corp honored at Mid-America Cable Show

Conway Corp’s Jeff Matthews (far left), Wayne Bailey (middle left), Ashtyn Brown (middle right) and Javan Massey (far right) all took home awards at the Mid-America Cable Show in Oklahoma.

 Submitted photo

Conway Corp’s marketing division was recently honored with four MIDI Awards at the 2022 Mid-America Cable Show held in Tulsa, Okla., Conway Corp announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Tuesday.

Conway Corp Production Coordinator Ashtyn Brown was honored twice for a video she produced for the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County. The video was selected as winner in the Community Programming: Single Program category as well as chosen Best in Show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.