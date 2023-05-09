Conway Corp

Pictured are Jim Boyd, APPA Safety Committee Chair (left) and Brent Fason, Conway Corp Safety Director.

 Submitted photo

Conway Corp has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2022.

The utility earned the second award in the category for utilities with between 110,000 and 249,999 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

