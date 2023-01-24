Conway Corp

Pictured are Jeff Matthews (left), manager, video production and local programming and Javan Massey, production coordinator.

 Submitted photo

Conway Corp’s Marketing Division was recently recognized with two awards by the American Public Power Association during their Excellence in Public Power Communications Awards ceremony.

Conway Corp received the Award of Excellence in the print/digital category for its’ 2021 Annual Report titled “Always On.” Conway Corp Marketing/Communications Manager Beth Jimmerson and Marketing Project Coordinator/Events Specialist Margaret Smith worked with advertising agency Eric, Rob and Isaac to produce the campaign.

