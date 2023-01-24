Conway Corp’s Marketing Division was recently recognized with two awards by the American Public Power Association during their Excellence in Public Power Communications Awards ceremony.
Conway Corp received the Award of Excellence in the print/digital category for its’ 2021 Annual Report titled “Always On.” Conway Corp Marketing/Communications Manager Beth Jimmerson and Marketing Project Coordinator/Events Specialist Margaret Smith worked with advertising agency Eric, Rob and Isaac to produce the campaign.
The video category saw the company honored with the Award of Merit for its “Light Up Navajo 2022” video. The video, produced by Jeff Matthews, manager, video production and local programming and Javan Massey, production coordinator, showcased Conway Corp’s work in the Navajo Nation to help connect residents there who have been living without electricity.
The annual awards are designed to encourage and recognize excellence in communications. Awards were given to those that showed ingenuity and creativity in telling their stories through outstanding copy, design, financial data presentation, graphics, social media engagement, video editing and web layout and interactivity.
“We have a great story to tell and this team works hard to clearly and creatively tell that story,” CEO Bret Carroll said. “This recognition shines a light on their work and the value it brings to Conway Corp and to public power.”
The awards were announced at the APPA’s Customer Connections Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota in November.
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. It represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. The association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging citizens, and instilling pride in community-owned power.
