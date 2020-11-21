Conway Corp was recently awarded the Award of Excellence in all three categories of the American Public Power Association’s Excellence in Public Power Communications Awards. The company was recognized for its work in print/digital, video and web/social media.
In the print and digital category, Conway Corp was honored for its 2019 Annual Report. The report, titled “Always On. – Just like you.” was designed to tell the story of the company’s commitment to serving Conway 24/7/365.
The video category saw the company honored for its “Lineman vs. Lineman” video series. The three-video series highlights the strengths and similarities of both electric and football lineman at Conway Corp and the University of Central Arkansas.
Conway Corp was honored in the web and social media category for the ongoing social media video series “Plugged In.” A new episode is released weekly to educate customers about Conway Corp.
The annual awards are designed to encourage and recognize excellence in communications. Awards were given to those that showed ingenuity and creativity in telling their stories through outstanding copy, design, financial data presentation, graphics, social media engagement, video editing, and web layout and interactivity.
“We have a great story to tell and this team works hard to clearly and creatively tell that story,” CEO Bret Carroll said. “This recognition shines a light on their work and the value it brings to Conway Corp and to public power.”
Marketing and Communications Manager Beth McCullough Jimmerson accepted the awards that were presented during APPA’s virtual Customer Connections Conference in October.
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. It represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. The association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging citizens, and instilling pride in community-owned power.
