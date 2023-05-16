Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll and Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp have been named Cablefax 100 honorees by Cablefax Magazine.
Carroll is being recognized for the fourth consecutive year and Kemp is a first-time honoree. Both are included on the Operations Exec 100 list.
The publication provides coverage of business developments affecting the cable, broadband and digital markets. Cablefax’s annual list salutes and ranks the most influential executives whose leadership continues to advance and elevate our industry.
In the magazine, the Cablefax editors recognized Carroll’s leadership to Conway Corp and how he has directed a recent business operations assessment for the company and guided the company through several leadership retirements. He has also found time to give back to the community, serving Conway through his volunteering with the United Way, Rotary International and Salvation Army.
Carroll has been with Conway Corp for 25 years, serving as chief financial officer prior to being named CEO in 2017.
Kemp was lauded by the editors of the magazine for her leadership, training and product development of Conway Corp TV, the company’s new streaming television service. Her longtime service to the youth in Conway was also recognized; Kemp was a Girl Scout leader for 18 years, more than 20 years as a volunteer with the Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute and most recently a Circle of Influence leader for the University of Central Arkansas Women’s Leadership Network.
Kemp joined Conway Corp in 2000 as marketing/communications coordinator and was promoted to manager, marketing and public relations in 2010 and to chief marketing officer in April 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.