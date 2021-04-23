Conway Corp recently announced the following promotions:
Bobby Heffner has been promoted to Technology Support Specialist 2 in the Information Systems Department. Heffner has been with the company since June 2015 when he was hired as a Desktop Support Technician.
Wesley Fason has been promoted to Groundman/Helper 2 in the Electric Department. He was hired as a Groundman in March 2020.
