Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Erin Brown to chief financial officer.
As CFO, Brown will direct the organization’s financial planning and accounting practices as well as its relationship with lending institutions and the financial community.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Erin on power supply projects, our Conway Solar at Happy project and our current electric rate study,” CEO Bret Carroll said. “Erin’s work is consistently outstanding and his knowledge and experience in the transmission market will be critical as we continue to look for ways to provide reliable, affordable electricity to our customers now and in the future.”
Brown will replace retiring CFO Tracy Moore. Moore is retiring on July 6, following a 36-year career with the company.
Brown began his career with the company in June 2019 as a Power Supply Analyst 1. He has earned promotions to Power Supply Analyst 2 in 2020, Manager, Power Supply in 2021, Assistant Director, Power Supply in 2022 and was named Director, Power Supply in February 2023.
