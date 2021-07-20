Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Erin Brown from Power Supply Analyst 2 to Manager, Power Supply.
In his new role, Brown will oversee the direction of Conway Corp’s power supply efforts and assist the direction of energy efficiency efforts the company is supporting.
“Erin brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role,” Bret Carroll, Conway Corp CEO, said. “His analytical skills and meticulous planning will serve us well in the future and I’m looking forward to his leadership in Power Supply.”
Brown began his career at Conway Corp in 2019 as a Power Supply Analyst 1.
