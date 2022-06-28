Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Erin Brown from Manager, Power Supply to Assistant Director, Power Supply.
In his new role, Brown will assist in the direction of Conway Corp’s power supply and energy efficiency efforts and major account direction in conjunction with the Director, Power Supply/Major Accounts.
“Erin is a proven high performer,” Michael Chapman, Director, Power Supply and Major Accounts said. “He continues to develop and utilize his skills to drive improvement in our organization. His leadership and work ethic have made him a highly valued member of our team.”
Brown began his career at Conway Corp in 2019 as a Power Supply Analyst 1.
