Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Jim Clark to Human Resources Director.
In his new role, Clark will organize, plan, develop and direct the implementation and administration of human resources functions and carry out policies and procedures relating to all phases of human resources activities at Conway Corp.
Clark began his career with the company as Human Resources Specialist in July 2019, the position he held until July 2021 when he was named Assistant Director, Human Resources. Clark replaces retiring director Lisa Douglas.
