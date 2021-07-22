Jim Clark has been promoted from Human Resources Specialist to Assistant Director, Human Resources.
In his new role, Clark will assist the Director in organizing, planning, developing and directing the implementation and administration of human resources functions and carry out policies and procedures relating to all phases of human resources activities.
Clark has been with the company since July 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.