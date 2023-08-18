Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Cassie Francisco from assistant controller to controller in the accounting department. She replaces retiring Controller Gail Manion, who retired Aug. 16 following a 27-year career with the company.
“Cassie is exceptionally talented and is an invaluable team member who has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities,” Erin Brown, Conway Corp chief financial officer said. “I’m confident she will embrace her new role with a desire to motivate those around her.”
