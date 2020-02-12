Conway Corp recently announced the following promotions:
• Tony Lemke was promoted to Broadband Distribution Specialist in the cable department. He has been with the company for 12 years, most recently working as a Business Class Services Specialist.
• Daniel Lawrence has been promoted to Plant Operator in the water department. He was hired as an Operator Apprentice in February 2017.
• Reece Martin has been promoted to Plant Operator in the water department. He was hired as an Operator Apprentice in February 2017.
• John Spotts has been promoted to Installer in the cable department. He was hired in October 2018 as an Installer Trainee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.