Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Scott Hudnall from IT Project Manager & Integration Specialist to Senior Technology Project Manager.
In his new role, Hudnall is responsible for working closely with business teams, third parties, management and executive leadership at Conway Corp to identify needs and define solutions for employees and customers.
“Scott has a unique ability to communicate with all stakeholders in projects he oversees,” said Chief Technology Officer Jason Hansen. “I look forward to continue working with him to better serve the needs of developers and users.”
Hudnall began his career with Conway Corp in January 2010 as a LAN Technician and had been in his previous role since March 2012.
