Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Mitch Hurley from utility worker apprentice to foreman, water systems in the water department.
In his new role, Hurley will oversee and coordinate activities of utility workers engaged in the cleaning, repairing and installing of water system pipes, manholes, hydrants and valves.
