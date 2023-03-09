Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Daniel Lawrence from plant operator to superintendent, water plant.
In his new role, Lawrence will direct and coordinate activities concerned with the efficient and uninterrupted processing of the city’s water supply.
“Daniel has shown great initiative while learning the water treatment process,” Lee Tedford, manager, water systems, said. “He’s focused on Conway Corp continuing to produce the highest quality and safest drinking water for the community.”
Lawrence began his career with Conway Corp in 2017 as operator apprentice.
