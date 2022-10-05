Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Robert Meek from Senior Foreman, Electric Distribution System to Assistant Manager, Electric Distribution System.
Meek will assist Henry Mason, Manager, Electric Distribution System, in directing and coordinating activities concerned with the operation of the electric department, including assigning manpower, materials and equipment as appropriate during emergency situations.
“Robert is trusted and respected by his co-workers in the electric department and the rest of the company,” Greg Dell, Conway Corp chief operating officer said. “We’ve had a great line of leadership here and Robert will carry on that tradition.”
Meek began his career at Conway Corp in 1999 as a Groundman and held that position for the company until he entered the Apprentice Lineman program in 2002. He was promoted to Senior Lineman in 2015 and to Senior Foreman, Electric Distribution System in 2020, the role he held until his recent promotion.
