Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Robert Meek from Senior Foreman, Electric Distribution System to Assistant Manager, Electric Distribution System.

Meek will assist Henry Mason, Manager, Electric Distribution System, in directing and coordinating activities concerned with the operation of the electric department, including assigning manpower, materials and equipment as appropriate during emergency situations.

