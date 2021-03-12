Conway Corp was recently honored by the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) for its “Always On” brand awareness campaign. The company was selected the winner in the Best Brand Awareness Campaign category.
Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp presented the campaign to NCTC members as a part of the cooperatives SmartClicks online educational series.
“Our marketing team used the ‘Always On’ messaging to highlight the ways our services impact the lives of our customers.” Kemp said. “It showcases some of our core values – customer satisfaction, reliability, innovation and community.”
The Conway Corp marketing team is led by Beth Jimmerson. Jimmerson has worked in marketing at Conway Corp for 10 years and currently serves as marketing and communications manager.
The “Always On” campaign was developed in partnership with marketing firm Eric Rob & Isaac.
The NCTC is not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories.
