Conway Corp

Conway Corp has once again earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Diamond Level designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

 Submitted photo

Conway Corp has once again earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Diamond Level designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

This is the second consecutive cycle in which Conway Corp has earned the Diamond Level designation, the highest level achievable within the RP3 designation. In 2020, the company scored a 98 of a possible 100 points. In 2022, Conway Corp scored a perfect score of 100 points and remains the only public power utility in the state to receive the Diamond designation

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.