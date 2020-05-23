Conway Corp has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond Level designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The Diamond Level designation is the highest level achievable within the RP3 designation.
Conway Corp scored a total of 98 points out of a possible 100 and is the first public power utility in the state to receive the Diamond designation.
“This is a great honor,” CEO Bret Carroll said. “We take a lot of pride in the work we do to power our community. We are consistently looking to improve our workforce, system reliability, and safety to serve Conway better.”
The designation recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor and demonstrates a utility’s commitment to implementing industry best practices in utility operations,” said Aaron Haderle, chairman of the RP3 Review Panel.
Conway Corp was the first utility in Arkansas to be recognized with an RP3 designation when it was presented with the Platinum Level designation in 2013, a designation the company earned again in 2017.
