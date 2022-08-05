Conway Corp has been recognized by Cablefax Magazine as a Regional Rainmaker for High School Sports Programming.
Conway Corp has broadcast every Conway High School football game since 2001 along with broadcasting select basketball, baseball, softball and soccer games. The company will kick off its 22nd season of Wampus Cat football on Sept. 2.
Cablefax Magazine’s annual Top Ops edition honors companies whose influence often spans multiple states. In addition to those honorees, this year the magazine honored individuals and companies whose influence is on the local community it serves with its inaugural list of Regional Rainmakers.
“Conway Corp is proud of the work our production team does to bring these games to the community and to have that work recognized by Cablefax is a great honor,” Conway Corp Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp said. “We are looking forward to another great season of Wampus Cat Sports.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.