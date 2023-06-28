Conway Corporation shared updates on the citywide power outages from the Sunday night storms on its Facebook page Tuesday along with advice on how those still without power can get help.
Conway Corp staff, along with other crews from in and outside of the city, including from the cities of Bentonville, Paragould and Benton, were working throughout the night to restore power. As of Tuesday morning, Conway Corp said that there were still about 1,500 Conway residents without power.
Conway Corp said that the damage to the system was from straight-line winds that was more severe and worse than the historic ice storm of 2000.
“The restoration process is slow due to tree removal and broken poles that must be addressed before power can be restored,” Conway Corp officials said Tuesday. “Our crews are good, but it still takes approximately four hours to replace a single power pole, and we had approximately 50 down across the territory.”
As of 10:30 a.m Tuesday, Conway Corp estimated that Clifton Street Bellmeade/Independence Avenue residents would have their power by the end of the day, but other areas aren’t as lucky.
Conway Corp said that Arkansas Avenue, which also includes the areas of Broadview, Lookout, Westwood Circle, Parkview Circle and Parkwood Drive, were the hardest hit areas in Conway Corp’s system due to multiple broken poles, trees and wires down. Because of this, their estimated time of restoration (ETOR) was unknown as of Tuesday’s update.
The ETOR of Caldwell Street, including some of the area of Davis, Cross and Watkins Street, was also unknown as of Tuesday due to Conway Corp being unable to access those areas because the city is still removing trees from the roads.
Harkrider, including some areas along Robins, Bruce, Sixth Street and Polk Street, would also have to wait awhile for their power to return with an ETOR of the end of the day Thursday.
Conway Corp said that any other area still without power that was not mentioned above also has no ETOR at this time, and should plan for two or three more days without electricity.
“Please remember, you may not necessarily see crews working in your area,” Conway Corp said on its Facebook page Tuesday. “Your home may appear undamaged but still be without power. This is normal. Damage 10 houses over or even a mile down the road can make it unsafe to energize power lines at your location.”
Conway Corp also shared on its Facebook advice on how those without power can help get it back. The company said to check to see if the electric meter is damaged if residents are still without power because it’s possible that the meter became detached from the house. If this is the case, it is a requirement by the city of Conway to have an electrician come to reattach the meter and have a city inspection performed before Conway Corp is allowed to reconnect services to the home.
“We’re making progress, but we still have a lot of work left to do,” Conway Corp said. “We know this extended of an outage is unprecedented for our customers, and we are working as quickly and safely as possible to get all power and telecom services restored.”
Crews have been working 16-hour shifts every day with Conway Corp rotating crews 24-hours a day in order to make sure that multiple crews are always working in the field at any given time. Crews are required to rest for eight hours for theirs and others safety.
{p class=”p1”}Conway Corp also shared that Cooler Ice and Water on Prince Street is offering free ice to those who were impacted by the power outages for a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.