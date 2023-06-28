Conway Corporation shared updates on the citywide power outages from the Sunday night storms on its Facebook page Tuesday along with advice on how those still without power can get help.

Conway Corp staff, along with other crews from in and outside of the city, including from the cities of Bentonville, Paragould and Benton, were working throughout the night to restore power. As of Tuesday morning, Conway Corp said that there were still about 1,500 Conway residents without power.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.