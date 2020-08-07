Conway Corp has been broadcasting Wampus Cat football for nearly two decades and this month will reach into the archives to broadcast three classic Wampus Cat football games.
A new classic game will premiere each Friday night in August with replays the following week.
August 7 – Conway at Jonesboro originally played on September 11, 2015. The Wampus Cats scored 14 unanswered points late to win their first game of the 2015 season.
August 14 – Cabot at Conway played October 6, 2017. Michael George continued his electrifying season with 17 carries, 169 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Cats win big.
August 21 – Bentonville at Conway from August 31, 2018. A week after a thrilled come-from-behind victory in the 2018 season opener, the Cats come back from a 21-3 deficit to knock off perennial power Bentonville.
“Last year our local programming team launched Wampus Cat Classics and fans loved it,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “We are excited to look back with all Conway fans at these exciting games from the past few years.”
Conway Regional Health System returns as the sponsor for Wampus Cat Classics, with games broadcast on Conway Corp cable channel 5 and 585 in HD.
For more information about Wampus Cats 2 Go visit conwaycorp.com/wc2go.
