Conway Wampus Cat football is preparing for a season like none we have ever seen. Conway Corp has covered every season since 2001 and is ready to bring Wampus Cat fans their 20th season of coverage.
“We know that the athletic department and fans have to approach this season differently as a response to the ways COVID-19 is impacting our commuinities,” Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp said. “We recognize the importance of broadcasting the games for the community but also the importance of protecting the community by following guidelines from the CDC and the state. As a result, our crews will have reduced the size of our crew by two-thirds and will practice physical distancing and wear face coverings.
“Conway Corp remains focused on our mission of exceeding our customers’ expectations in all services we provide while enhancing the quality of life in our community,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “For two decades we have brought the excitement of Wampus Cat football to Conway and we look forward to doing that again this season.”
Viewers will get to meet Tim Roach as he joins Jeff Matthews and Levi Gilbert on the broadcast team. Matthews is Public Relations/Production specialist for Conway Corp and has provided play-by play for 19 seasons. He will transition out of the game night booth and will serve as host of the pre-game and halftime shows. Gilbert will take over play-by-play duties and will be joined by Roach on the game broadcasts as the new Voice of the Wampus Cats. Gilbert has been on the broadcast team for 5 years.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” Matthews said. “It will be a new chapter for me and I’m excited to tell more stories of Wampus Cat student athletes. I’m confident in handing the play-by-play reins over to Levi. I’ve seen his commitment to research and attention to detail for years and he will tell the stories of each game in a unique way. Fans will recognize Tim’s voice from the work he has done announcing in stadiums and arenas in Conway and his passion for the Wampus Cats will be fun to hear every week!”
Conway Regional Health System is returning as the presenting sponsor for the season. All varsity football games, home and away will be broadcast live on Conway Corp channel 5/585 and online at conwaycorp.com/wc2go.
