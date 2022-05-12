Conway Corp will broadcast Conway High School’s graduation ceremonies live from Simmons Bank Arena beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
The live broadcast will be available on Conway Corp Cable Channel 5 and 585 and online at ConwayCorp.com/Channel5.
In addition to the commencement services for the CHS class of 2022, the company has announced plans to air past graduations each day leading up to Sunday’s ceremony beginning with the class of 2016 graduation on Monday, May 16.
“Graduation is such an important milestone in the lives of our students and their families,” Conway Corp Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp said. “We are proud to have been partnering with Conway Public Schools to air the graduation ceremonies for many years, and we look forward to doing that again this year. We also thought sharing some recent ceremonies would be enjoyable for our viewers.”
Following the replay of the class of 2016 ceremony, Conway Corp will air the following: class of 2017, May 17; class of 2018, May 18; class of 2019, May 19; class of 2020, May 20 and class of 2021, May 21.
Replays of the Conway High School class of 2022 graduation will be available throughout the week following the ceremony on Conway Corp Channel and 5 and 585 and archived online at ConwayCorp.com/Channel5.
