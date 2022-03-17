Conway Corp Electronics/Electrical Technician Jody Brown recently completed training and passed the exam necessary to earn his Master Electrician certification.
Brown joined Conway Corp in August 2020.
His duties include installing and maintaining pumps, equipment and monitoring systems for the company’s water and wastewater plants and pump stations along with construction and maintenance of electrical and electronic systems for the company’s properties.
