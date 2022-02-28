Conway Corp Water Systems Senior Engineer Mark Ferguson was among 35 people awarded graduation certificates during the graduation of the 2021 class of the Central Arkansas Leadership Institute (CALI) at UCA’s McCastlain Hall Ballroom.
CALI is a program that prepares emerging leaders to serve the Conway community through an eight-month curriculum inspired by Conway2025, a long-range strategic plan developed by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce with the input of more than 1,400 area residents.
Class participants experienced first-hand how community leaders, businesses and organizations make a difference in Conway every day while developing their own leadership skills and role in the success of the community.
“We are proud of Mark and the work he does for Conway Corp and the community,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “Conway Corp is committed to enhancing the quality of life in Conway and CALI prepares employees like Mark to do just that.”
