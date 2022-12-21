Landon Green, Conway Corp lab technician at Tupelo Bayou Wastewater Treatment Plant, has earned the Class III Wastewater license from the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.
The requirements for Class III Wastewater certification include satisfactory completion of more than 120 hours of approved training, three years of experience in wastewater treatment (with at least one year in treatment plant operation) and passing the Class III exam.
