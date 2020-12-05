Conway Corp Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp has been named to Cablefax Magazine’s annual list of powerful women in the cable and internet industry for 2020.
Kemp is featured in the marketing category of the publication’s “Most Powerful Women 2020” issue published Dec. 4, 2020. Cablefax Magazine provides coverage of business developments affecting the cable, broadband and digital markets.
“This issue is filled with fearless leaders who have not only persisted, but have thrived during this challenging year. Many have helped others along the way,” Cablefax Editorial Director Amy Maclean said.
When asked about her proudest moment during the pandemic, Kemp told Cablefax editors: “I am proud of how our teams rose to the occasion to serve our customers and one another while adjusting to a whole new way of delivering service. I have truly felt honored to serve our teams in any way I can – going to work every day to make sure they had what they need to be safe and to effectively serve our customers. It has been one of the most challenging and also rewarding of my leadership experiences.”
Kemp began her career with Conway Corp in November 2000 as Marketing/Communications Coordinator and was promoted to Manager, Marketing and Public Relations in 2010 and Chief Marketing Officer in April 2018.
