SCADA and Network Systems Administrator Zach Leach recently earned multiple certifications from KX Technology, a global leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Leach completed the training and examinations necessary to earn the Introduction to Developer and Introduction to SQL Interface certifications.
“Zach spent hours studying for these certifications to strengthen the administration of our Electric SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system) system,” Brad Sanders, information systems manager, said.
