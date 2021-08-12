Jeff Matthews, Conway Corp public relations/production specialist, was among 28 individuals awarded graduation certificates from the Community Development Institute — Central (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on Aug. 6.
CDI trains community leaders and economic development professionals to strengthen their local economies and build communities.
This is achieved by developing the ability of participants to identify community assets, set goals, encourage collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders, and bring communities, organizations and business together to respond to a broad range of economic and quality of life issues.
The institute is a three-year program, with one week of training per year.
“We are extremely proud of Jeff and the work he does for Conway Corp and for the community,” Conway Corp Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp said. “Conway Corp has always been committed to enhancing the quality of life in Conway and CDI prepares leaders like Jeff to do just that.”
UCA is the birthplace for the Community Development Institute, which started in 1987 in partnership with Entergy, Southwestern Bell and ARKLA.
Since that time, CDI programs have been established in Texas, Alabama, Idaho and Illinois, and a national governing and certification body, the Community Development Council, has been created.
More information about CDI can be found at www.uca.edu/cdi.
