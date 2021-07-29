Kody Miller, Conway Corp Plant Maintenance Worker at Tupelo Bayou Wastewater Treatment Plant, has earned the Class III Wastewater license from the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.
The requirements for Class III Wastewater certification include satisfactory completion of more than 120 hours of approved training, three years of experience in wastewater treatment (with at least one year in treatment plant operation) and passing the Class III exam.
Miller began his career with the company in April 2018 as a Wastewater Plant Operator Apprentice and was promoted to his current position in November 2018.
