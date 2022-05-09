Conway Corp Senior Plant Operator Matt Smith recently earned his Class IV Water Treatment certification from the Arkansas Department of Health, the top level of achievement for licensed water plant operators in the state.
The requirements for Class IV Water Treatment certification include three years of experience in water treatment and passing the examination.
“We are fortunate to add Matt to our team of Class IV Water Treatment operators,” Conway Corp Chief Operating Officer Greg Dell said. “This is an impressive achievement that does not happen without time and energy.”
Smith began his career with the company as an Operator Apprentice in the Water Department in 2005.
He was promoted to Operator in 2008 and Plant Operator in 2019, the position he held until his recent promotion to Senior Plant Operator.
