Conway Corp Manager, Water Systems Lee Tedford recently earned his Class IV Wastewater certification from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.
The certification is the top level of achievement for licensed wastewater operators in the state. Chief Operating Officer Greg Dell said a utility of Conway Corp’s size is required to have at least one class IV certified operator available at any given time. Conway Corp now has 12 on staff.
“We are fortunate to add Lee to our team of Class IV Wastewater operators,” Dell said. “This is an impressive achievement that does not happen without time and energy.”
The requirements for Class IV Wastewater certification include satisfactory completion of more than 450 hours of approved training, six years of experience in wastewater treatment (with at least two years in direct charge of a plant or one of the major components) and passing the Class IV test.
Tedford began his career with the company as a Water Systems Engineer in 2010. He was promoted to Assistant Manager, Water Systems in 2016 before being named Manager, Water Systems a year later.
