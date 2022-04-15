Conway Corp Senior Laboratory Technician Dusty Weaver was recently recognized by the Arkansas Water Works and Water Environment Association Central District for perfect attendance at meetings in 2020 and 2021.
The AWW&WEA hosts monthly meetings to allow water and wastewater operator license holders the opportunity for continuing education. Weaver holds both a Class IV Wastewater Operator license and an Advanced Industrial license issued by the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.
He began his career at Conway Corp in 1983 as a lab technician.
