Five Arkansas certified public accounting (CPA) firms have announced they are merging their companies. One of those firms is Robert G. Schichtl II CPA of Conway headed by Greg Schichtl.
The other firms involved are: FDV|CPA and Consulting Services, PLLC (Bentonville), Gasaway & Company, CPAs (Little Rock), Mcllroy.Keen.Goodman, LLP (Little Rock) and Prince & Tuohey, CPA (Hot Springs).
The new company will operate as Garland & Greenwood CPAs and Advisors, PLLC. Jake Froemsdorf and Rocky Goodman will serve as the firm’s managing partners.
The name Garland & Greenwood was derived from the locations where the group had their initial meetings to discuss the merger: Garland County, Ark., and Greenwood, Mississippi. The merger became official on Jan. 1, 2021.
“Our firms are merging to be able to offer our clients a greater variety of services with locations throughout the state,” Goodman said. “We have several services that overlap, but each of us have various specialties that can benefit one another’s clients. Our philosophy is to utilize a 360-degree approach in evaluating our clients specific needs to engage them with the right experts in our firm. We will also leverage our strength in numbers to scale our business in order to provide better service to our clients.”
Once the merger is complete, Garland & Greenwood will be a Top 10 Arkansas-based firm, with approximately 30 total employees and 17 CPAs.
Garland & Greenwood will provide a wide range of financial and accounting services to individuals and businesses, including tax preparation and consulting, assurance, CFO/Controller services, payroll and advisory services.
“Garland & Greenwood plans to continue to grow our service offerings and our footprint as opportunities present themselves,” Goodman said.
The only change in location will involve the two Little Rock firms, which have relocated to an office building at 501 North University Avenue, which will also serve as the Garland & Greenwood headquarters.
More information can be found at www.garland andgreenwood.com.
